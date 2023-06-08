Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Issues Earnings Results

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 134.49%. The firm had revenue of $135.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Skillsoft Price Performance

SKIL opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Skillsoft has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $3.50 to $2.90 in a research note on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillsoft

About Skillsoft

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Skillsoft by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skillsoft by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,797,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,896,000 after purchasing an additional 48,727 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Skillsoft by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

