Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Issues Earnings Results

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 134.49%. The firm had revenue of $135.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.
SKIL opened at $1.42 on Thursday. Skillsoft has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65.
Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $3.50 to $2.90 in a research note on Wednesday.
Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.
