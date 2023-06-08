Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Sold by Triatomic Management LP

Triatomic Management LP lessened its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,202 shares during the period. Triatomic Management LP owned about 0.22% of Singular Genomics Systems worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMIC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Eli N. Glezer purchased 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $139,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,355,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC)
