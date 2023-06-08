Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 694,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,062 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Simon Property Group worth $81,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,532 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,612 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,295,000 after acquiring an additional 119,330 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simon Property Group Trading Down 3.5 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.74. The stock had a trading volume of 314,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,532. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.33. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

