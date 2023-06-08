Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) to Issue $0.01 Semi-annual Dividend

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Silvercorp Metals has a payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SVM opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.02. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

