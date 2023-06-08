Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Shares Down 1.8%

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Rating) dropped 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 90,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 227,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Silver X Mining Trading Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.98.

About Silver X Mining

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. Its flagship property is the Nueva Recuperada project, a silver, lead, and zinc project covering an area of 20,472 hectares located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project that covers an area of 2,000 hectares located in the Ayacucho region of central Peru.

