Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Invests $218,000 in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUSC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 119,025 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 139,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 79,684 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 425,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 60,197 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 122,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,608 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,663,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NUSC stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 34,594 shares. The stock has a market cap of $998.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $29.93.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.