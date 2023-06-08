Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VSS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.73. 86,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,019. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $114.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.91 and its 200-day moving average is $108.22.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

