Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Buys 431 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.28. 1,226,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,942,525. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $217.20. The company has a market capitalization of $294.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

