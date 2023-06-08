Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,665 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,665 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC owned 1.65% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,308,000. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,688,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 135,636 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,321,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 1,351.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 103,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 96,764 shares in the last quarter.

AVES stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.97. 83,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,162. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77. The company has a market cap of $265.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $46.03.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

