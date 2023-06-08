Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,979 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $237,487,000. Betterment LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,198 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,692 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $99,451,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.12. The stock had a trading volume of 12,369,275 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

