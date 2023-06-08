Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,695 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.93. The stock had a trading volume of 163,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,840. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $45.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.26.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

