Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 629.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE AMT traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $190.78. The stock had a trading volume of 631,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,006. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.90. The stock has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.56.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

