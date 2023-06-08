Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,695,311. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.80. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1971 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

