Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Has $775,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.92. The stock had a trading volume of 107,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,889. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.