Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,114,000 after purchasing an additional 625,929 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,304,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,147,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,023 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,135,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,674,000 after purchasing an additional 35,163 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.09. The stock had a trading volume of 384,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,526. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.14. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.