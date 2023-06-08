Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2023

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIGGet Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.49-10.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.10-7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.73 billion.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG traded down $6.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.50. 847,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,065. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $83.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $165,834.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,092.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,884,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $165,834.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,092.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,693 shares of company stock worth $5,231,135. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.