Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.49-10.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.10-7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.73 billion.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG traded down $6.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.50. 847,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,065. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $83.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

SIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $165,834.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,092.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,884,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $165,834.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,092.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,693 shares of company stock worth $5,231,135. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.