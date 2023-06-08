Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Down to $69.52

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $69.52, but opened at $61.11. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $62.12, with a volume of 678,881 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.
Signet Jewelers Stock Down 10.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average of $71.69.
Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,056 shares in the company, valued at $16,884,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,056 shares in the company, valued at $16,884,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $702,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,942,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,135. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,035 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,388,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,996,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,251,000 after acquiring an additional 152,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,026,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,857,000 after acquiring an additional 294,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.
Signet Jewelers Company Profile
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
