Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Gap Down to $69.52

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $69.52, but opened at $61.11. Signet Jewelers shares last traded at $62.12, with a volume of 678,881 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 10.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average of $71.69.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.17. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,056 shares in the company, valued at $16,884,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,056 shares in the company, valued at $16,884,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $702,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,942,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,135. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,035 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,388,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,996,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,251,000 after acquiring an additional 152,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,026,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,857,000 after acquiring an additional 294,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

