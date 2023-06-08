ShawSpring Partners LLC Trims Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

ShawSpring Partners LLC lowered its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542,942 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide makes up approximately 12.5% of ShawSpring Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ShawSpring Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Hilton Worldwide worth $78,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,213,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,009,000 after buying an additional 75,154 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,031,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,009,000 after purchasing an additional 122,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,870,000 after buying an additional 50,586 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,263,000 after acquiring an additional 366,054 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.48. 637,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,609. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.91. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.41 and a 52-week high of $152.89.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HLT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.81.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

