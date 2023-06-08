SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Ric Smith Sells 15,498 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) insider Ric Smith sold 15,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $195,894.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 547,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $2,361,340.80.

On Monday, May 8th, Ric Smith sold 3,066 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $52,888.50.

On Thursday, March 16th, Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $2,924,773.65.

SentinelOne Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of S traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,558,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,959,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens cut SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Westpark Capital cut SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

