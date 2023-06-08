Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $236.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Semtech updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.02)-$0.06 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to -$0.02-$0.06 EPS.
Semtech Stock Up 1.5 %
SMTC traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $22.43. 2,569,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,067. Semtech has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $65.51. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30.
Institutional Trading of Semtech
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 29.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,861,000 after buying an additional 2,769,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,401,000 after buying an additional 151,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Semtech by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,776,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,160,000 after buying an additional 338,702 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Semtech by 49.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,638,000 after buying an additional 722,908 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Semtech by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,227,000 after buying an additional 716,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
