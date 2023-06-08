SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.00 million-$92.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.92 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -$0.43–$0.34 EPS.

SecureWorks Trading Down 13.2 %

NASDAQ SCWX traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,272. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $115.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.03 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. Analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

SCWX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 12,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $118,939.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 103,917 shares of company stock worth $882,969. Company insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SecureWorks by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 41.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SecureWorks by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 8.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SecureWorks

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company engaged in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, and adversarial security testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.