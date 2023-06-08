Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Gap Down to $3,927.57

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3,927.57, but opened at $3,800.00. Seaboard shares last traded at $3,847.10, with a volume of 339 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Seaboard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,837.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3,794.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Seaboard’s payout ratio is currently 2.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Seaboard by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaboard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Seaboard Corp. engages in hog production and pork processing in the U.S., commodity trading and grain processing in Africa and South America, cargo shipping services in the U.S., Caribbean and Central and South America, sugar and alcohol production in Argentina, and electric power generation in the Dominican Republic.

