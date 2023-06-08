Savant Capital LLC Takes Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.94 and a 1 year high of $116.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.73.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $105,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $105,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,987 shares of company stock worth $1,431,099. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James downgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.47.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

