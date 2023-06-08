Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0110 on Top Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $14.82 million and $3,898.05 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,847.86 or 0.06986593 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00052758 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00036224 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00017553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00015814 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000468 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,364,674,832 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,082,209 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

