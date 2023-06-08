Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,002 shares during the period. Sanofi accounts for about 1.4% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,246,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,966,000 after purchasing an additional 523,705 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 0.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sanofi by 16.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,150,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,789,000 after purchasing an additional 436,678 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.37. 313,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.65.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Argus boosted their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

