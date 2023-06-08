Saltoro Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Saltoro Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,994,600 shares during the quarter. Insmed accounts for approximately 0.1% of Saltoro Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings in Insmed were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter valued at about $660,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Insmed by 52.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after buying an additional 215,093 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Insmed Trading Up 0.9 %

Insmed stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.95. 236,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,483. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 212.33% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

