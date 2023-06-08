Saltoro Capital LP Increases Position in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Saltoro Capital LP lifted its stake in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) by 256.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,834 shares during the quarter. Sigma Lithium comprises 2.4% of Saltoro Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Saltoro Capital LP owned about 0.10% of Sigma Lithium worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nucleo Capital LTDA. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $84,743,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 867,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after buying an additional 740,754 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,629,000. Thomist Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 333,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $4,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGML traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.38. The company had a trading volume of 289,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,999. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. Sigma Lithium Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.79.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

