Safe (SAFE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $111.39 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $5.35 or 0.00020213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $111.39 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00122103 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00052405 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00036301 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003812 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000461 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.67797443 USD and is up 7.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

