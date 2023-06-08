RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Purchases 4,435 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 4.5% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $929,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,591 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,990 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $9.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $384.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,454,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,642,172. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $419.38. The company has a market cap of $950.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

