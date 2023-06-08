RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 0.9% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,686,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,668,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE traded down $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $380.77. 976,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,368. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $376.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $405.87. The stock has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.