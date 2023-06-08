RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Stock Price Up 1%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €39.54 ($42.52) and last traded at €39.51 ($42.48). Approximately 997,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.11 ($42.05).
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,317.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of €40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77.
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.
