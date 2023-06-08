Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Sells 190,469 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,129,622 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 190,469 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 9.4% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of UnitedHealth Group worth $598,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.06.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of UNH traded up $8.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $490.66. 1,535,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,455. The firm has a market cap of $456.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.06. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.