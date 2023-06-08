Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Has $178.05 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. decreased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,334,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,138 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for 2.8% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. owned about 1.57% of Liberty Broadband worth $178,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 701.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1,240.7% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.60.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $498,050.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $75.77. The stock had a trading volume of 607,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,630. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $68.67 and a 1-year high of $124.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 104.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

