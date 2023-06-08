Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Buys 3,341 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Stellantis accounts for approximately 0.0% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 83,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Stellantis by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in Stellantis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Stellantis Stock Up 1.9 %

Stellantis Company Profile

STLA traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,560,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,827. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Stellantis has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $18.97.

Stellantis NV engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of vehicles. It offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands. The company was founded on April 01, 2014 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

