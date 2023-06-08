RT Minerals (CVE:RTM) Shares Down 7.4%

RT Minerals Corp (CVE:RTM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 9,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 26,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

RT Minerals Trading Down 7.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.15.

RT Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RT Minerals Corp, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It also explores for gold and base metals. The company owns a 100% interest in the Norwalk gold property comprising three unpatented mineral claims that includes 29 units covering an area of 445 hectares located in Wawa, Ontario.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RT Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RT Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.