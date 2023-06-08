Royal Bank of Canada Raises Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $72.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHDGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GSHD. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $59.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 455.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $71.04.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 74,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,092,224.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,605.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 74,054 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,092,224.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,605.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 8,948 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $537,685.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,807,745.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,355 shares of company stock worth $12,646,499 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $1,628,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 74,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 12.0% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 998,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,591,000 after purchasing an additional 106,849 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 60.2% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 37,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

