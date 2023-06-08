Roundview Capital LLC Takes Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

DUK stock opened at $91.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

