Roundview Capital LLC Takes Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 17,322.3% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after purchasing an additional 814,403 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Tower by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after purchasing an additional 760,958 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in American Tower by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 650,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,930,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,998,000 after purchasing an additional 497,927 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $189.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.46 and a 200-day moving average of $206.90. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.56.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

