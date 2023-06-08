Roundview Capital LLC Sells 260 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 673.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 25,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LYB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.61.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LYB opened at $91.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $110.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.11%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.