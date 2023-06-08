Roundview Capital LLC Sells 2,147 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,773,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,771,000 after purchasing an additional 157,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,268,000 after acquiring an additional 667,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,245,000 after acquiring an additional 82,374 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 4.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,951,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,571,000 after acquiring an additional 120,823 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $62,383,000. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut Eastern Bankshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

