Roundview Capital LLC Invests $336,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,729 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,076,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $255,913,000 after purchasing an additional 392,137 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 451,038 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 147,492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,772 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,230 shares of company stock valued at $28,446,207. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. KGI Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tesla from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $225.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.91 and its 200-day moving average is $173.03. The stock has a market cap of $713.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

