Roundview Capital LLC Increases Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %
SSNC opened at $57.45 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.87.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SSNC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
