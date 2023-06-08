Roundview Capital LLC Increases Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

SSNC opened at $57.45 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.87.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SSNC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.