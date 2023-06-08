Roundview Capital LLC Has $456,000 Holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $35,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJT opened at $8.38 on Thursday. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $15.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

