Roundview Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,709.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

TT opened at $175.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.62. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $196.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TT. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

