Roundview Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 80.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in CarMax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KMX opened at $79.92 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.51.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

