Roundview Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 80.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in CarMax by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.
CarMax Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:KMX opened at $79.92 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CarMax (KMX)
- 6 Best Online and Direct Marketing Retail Stocks to Invest in
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Diversified Dividend Compounder ABM Industries Moves Higher
- Will Airline Stocks Recover? What is the Outlook?
- MSG Sports: How To Buy the Knicks and Rangers for 50% Off
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.