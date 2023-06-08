Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.76.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST opened at $101.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,384 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,160 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.