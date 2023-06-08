Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) rose 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.97 and last traded at $70.39. Approximately 1,355,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,967,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.03.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average of $56.57.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $212,405.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 3,694 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $212,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $97,517.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at $288,445.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,130 shares of company stock valued at $959,026 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Roku by 693.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Roku during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

