Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Sells $45,285.24 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $45,285.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,235.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roku Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of Roku stock opened at $68.03 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $105.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.57.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,100 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,782,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,297 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 579.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,963,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,300,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,700 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Roku from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

