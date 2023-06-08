Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. CJS Securities started coverage on Rogers in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Shares of Rogers stock opened at $154.89 on Monday. Rogers has a 12 month low of $98.45 and a 12 month high of $271.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.57.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.
