RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.68. 16,887 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 15,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87.
RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%.
Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund
The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.
