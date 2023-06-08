RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.68. 16,887 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 15,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.0974 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

